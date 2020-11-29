Etherparty (FUEL) Achieves Market Cap of $300,226.22

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $300,226.22 and approximately $518.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00072705 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00370124 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.13 or 0.02907821 BTC.

About Etherparty

FUEL is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

