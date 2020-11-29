Everex 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $323,334.00 (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Everex token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00001518 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $323,334.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00072032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005561 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00370881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $519.57 or 0.02877869 BTC.

Everex Profile

EVX is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

