EverGreenCoin Price Tops $0.0325 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000179 BTC on exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a market cap of $471,379.78 and $157.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,136.79 or 0.99881874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00029638 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.75 or 0.00587870 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.90 or 0.00599703 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00125636 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Profile

EGC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,502,544 coins. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverGreenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

