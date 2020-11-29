Everipedia (IQ) Market Cap Reaches $21.70 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. During the last week, Everipedia has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Everipedia token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, Bitfinex and Upbit. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $21.70 million and $932,795.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00027734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00164457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00297662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00920695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00472862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00166458 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,015,060,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,480,992,442 tokens. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org.

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, DragonEX, BigONE, OTCBTC, Upbit and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

