Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at $110,999,858.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,572 shares of company stock valued at $8,661,771. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,724.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.19. 1,066,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,225. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 1.87. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

