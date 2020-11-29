ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $361,159.47 and $1,451.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

