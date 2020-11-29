EXMR FDN Price Reaches $0.0917 on Major Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN token can now be purchased for about $0.0917 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $578,715.05 and $1.49 million worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005526 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00375856 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $532.65 or 0.02933391 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. EXMR FDN’s official website is exmrfoundation.org. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR.

EXMR FDN Token Trading

EXMR FDN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

