Expanse 1-Day Volume Tops $3,001.00 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Expanse has a market cap of $776,776.75 and $3,001.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

