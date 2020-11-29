Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Plans $0.52 Semi-Annual Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Expeditors International of Washington has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.93.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

