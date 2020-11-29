FantasyGold Reaches Market Cap of $176,500.12 (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $176,500.12 and $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded down 1% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003322 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00027777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00164480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00297703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.18 or 0.00920443 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471801 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00166665 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

FantasyGold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.