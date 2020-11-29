Fantom (FTM) Price Hits $0.0191 on Exchanges

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Fantom token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $48.38 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00027949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00165239 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00299078 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.43 or 0.00921071 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00471409 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00166478 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom’s total supply is 2,534,850,387 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox, Bgogo, DDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

