Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FTCH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Farfetch from $31.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Farfetch from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Farfetch from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Farfetch has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.29.

Farfetch stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 2.89. Farfetch has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.39 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 54.36% and a negative return on equity of 59.19%. Farfetch’s quarterly revenue was up 71.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 2,212.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,198,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,067 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the third quarter worth approximately $89,144,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,559 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,637,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 692.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,610,000 after buying an additional 1,063,014 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

