Fast Access Blockchain (FAB) Hits Market Capitalization of $456,580.67

Fast Access Blockchain (CURRENCY:FAB) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Fast Access Blockchain has a market capitalization of $456,580.67 and $45.00 worth of Fast Access Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fast Access Blockchain has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fast Access Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00028102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00165155 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00298926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.46 or 0.00921594 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00468760 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00165754 BTC.

About Fast Access Blockchain

Fast Access Blockchain’s total supply is 40,663,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,320,115 coins. The official message board for Fast Access Blockchain is medium.com/fast-access-blockchain. Fast Access Blockchain’s official website is fabcoin.co. Fast Access Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fast Access Blockchain Coin Trading

Fast Access Blockchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fast Access Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fast Access Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fast Access Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

