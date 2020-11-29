Fetch.ai (FET) Price Hits $0.0500 on Exchanges

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $37.29 million and $3.76 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai token can now be bought for about $0.0500 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, WazirX, Bittrex and MXC.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 tokens. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMax, Korbit, Hotbit, BiKi, Dcoin, Coinsuper, BitAsset, Coinall, Bittrex, KuCoin, MXC, Binance, Bitrabbit, WazirX, IDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

