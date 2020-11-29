Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDUS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Fidus Investment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of FDUS stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.23. 140,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,221. Fidus Investment has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $347.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.78.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. Analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 628,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidus Investment by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 260,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,287 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 33.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 100.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 57,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

