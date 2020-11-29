Financial Contrast: Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) versus STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) and STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Micron Technology alerts:

This table compares Micron Technology and STMicroelectronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Technology 12.54% 7.73% 5.67% STMicroelectronics 10.14% 13.98% 8.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Micron Technology and STMicroelectronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Technology $21.44 billion 3.34 $2.69 billion $2.55 25.19 STMicroelectronics $9.56 billion 3.77 $1.03 billion $1.15 34.39

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than STMicroelectronics. Micron Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STMicroelectronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of STMicroelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Micron Technology and STMicroelectronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Technology 1 8 21 1 2.71 STMicroelectronics 1 4 10 0 2.60

Micron Technology presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.91%. STMicroelectronics has a consensus price target of $34.07, indicating a potential downside of 13.86%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than STMicroelectronics.

Volatility & Risk

Micron Technology has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STMicroelectronics has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Micron Technology beats STMicroelectronics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company provides memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; other discrete storage products in component and wafer forms for the removable storage markets, as well as 3D XPoint memory products; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products. The Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group segment provides custom and general purpose analog ICs; smart power products for industrial, computer, and personal electronics markets; touch screen controllers; wireline and wireless low power connectivity solutions for Internet of Things; power conversion products; metering solutions for smart grid; specialized imaging sensors and modules; and micro-electro-mechanical systems products for sensors or actuators. The Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segment offers general purpose and secure microcontrollers, electrically erasable programmable read-only memories, and digital application-specific integrated circuits; and aerospace and defense products, including components for microwave and millimeter wave. It also provides subsystems, assembly, and other services. The company sells its products through its distributors and retailers, as well as through sales representatives. STMicroelectronics N.V. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.