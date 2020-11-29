Firo Trading Up 5.3% This Week (XZC)

Firo (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. Firo has a total market cap of $44.23 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Firo has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $3.97 or 0.00029430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,147.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.87 or 0.03140203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.87 or 0.01553178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.18 or 0.00436305 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00676475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007452 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00408356 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00035103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Firo

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,147,243 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

