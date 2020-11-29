First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to “Hold” at Gabelli

Gabelli downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FBNC has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $41.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.19 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,487.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 55.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $383,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $219,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

