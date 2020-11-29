First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Downgraded to “Hold” at G.Research

G.Research downgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli cut First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.67.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $32.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09. First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.32 and a 1-year high of $41.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average of $23.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $76.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.19 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 24.81%. Analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Crawford III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 473.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 513.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.