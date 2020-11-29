First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.32. First Midwest Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FMBI shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,426,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,841,000 after purchasing an additional 998,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 501,114 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 990,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 344,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after buying an additional 305,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

FMBI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 216,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.25. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.28%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.