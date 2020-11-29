First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FMBI. Raymond James raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $183.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $159,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.