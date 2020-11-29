First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FEI opened at $6.10 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

