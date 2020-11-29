FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $390.04 Million

Analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. (NYSE:FCFS) will announce sales of $390.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.18 million and the lowest is $376.90 million. FirstCash reported sales of $498.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.27 million.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,262,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $220,142,000 after acquiring an additional 416,974 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 8.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,352,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $134,571,000 after buying an additional 176,198 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 7.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,306,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,932,000 after buying an additional 158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 15.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,929,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $110,394,000 after buying an additional 257,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after buying an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCFS traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.67. The stock had a trading volume of 62,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,345. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.94. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $90.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

