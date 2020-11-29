FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $464.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. FLIP has a market cap of $372,840.10 and $464.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00071843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00366656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.58 or 0.02884231 BTC.

FLIP Profile

FLP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

