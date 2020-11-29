FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Up 1.8% This Week

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. FNB Protocol has a market cap of $17.43 million and $1.97 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Allbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FNB Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00027744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00164730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.52 or 0.00925438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00219090 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470586 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00165196 BTC.

FNB Protocol Profile

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,373,943,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol.

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Allbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FNB Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FNB Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.