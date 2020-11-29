Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $37.20 Average PT from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOCS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

FOCS stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. 132,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 169.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In other Focus Financial Partners news, CEO Ruediger Adolf sold 561,185 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $17,424,794.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 561,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,424,794.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Russell Mcgranahan sold 107,180 shares of Focus Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $3,327,939.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,293,876 shares of company stock worth $40,174,850. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

