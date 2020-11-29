Folgory Coin Market Cap Hits $11.49 Million (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Folgory Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 82% against the dollar. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $136,867.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Folgory Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a token. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 tokens. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com.

Folgory Coin Token Trading

Folgory Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

