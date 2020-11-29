FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Acquired by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. FormFactor makes up approximately 0.6% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.12% of FormFactor worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 13.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FormFactor by 20.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $546,698.88. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 5,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $225,239.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,104 shares of company stock worth $4,756,288. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. BidaskClub upgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.55. The company had a trading volume of 244,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.63. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.65 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, and thermal sub-systems. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, graphic processors, radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensors, electro-optical, DRAM memory, NAND flash memory and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

