Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 184,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,729,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 6.3% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,569,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,703,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.76. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.