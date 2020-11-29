Fortis Group Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 113,430 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,517,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $160.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,708,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,777,646. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.28. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $135.38 and a one year high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.