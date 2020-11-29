Fortis Group Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 326,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,812,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 7.7% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $327,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 171.5% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,028.8% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 249,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,460,000 after buying an additional 246,431 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,988,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,812. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.45. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $123.41.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

