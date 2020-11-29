ForTube (FOR) Market Cap Hits $9.60 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. ForTube has a market capitalization of $9.60 million and $1.75 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ForTube has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ForTube token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00375876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.38 or 0.02924861 BTC.

About ForTube

ForTube (CRYPTO:FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 tokens. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

ForTube Token Trading

ForTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

