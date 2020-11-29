Fortuna (FOTA) Achieves Market Cap of $432,037.06

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 27.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Fortuna token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fortuna has a market cap of $432,037.06 and $691.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00375876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $529.38 or 0.02924861 BTC.

Fortuna Profile

Fortuna is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io.

Fortuna Token Trading

Fortuna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

