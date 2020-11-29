Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBHS. KeyCorp raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of FBHS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.01. 395,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,568. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.39 and its 200-day moving average is $75.65. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,025,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,342,000 after buying an additional 301,947 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

