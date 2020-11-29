Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

FRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut Frontline from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Danske cut Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Frontline from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.81.

Shares of Frontline stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $13.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.37.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Frontline had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 35.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Frontline will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Frontline by 65.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 19,943 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the second quarter worth about $453,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontline in the second quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontline by 10.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. 26.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 71 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

