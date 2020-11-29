Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) (FRA:FPE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.50 ($47.65).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FPE. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th.

FRA:FPE traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.30 ($45.06). The stock had a trading volume of 10,178 shares. Fuchs Petrolub SE has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €35.36 and a 200 day moving average of €31.57.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

