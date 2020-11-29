FuzeX (FXT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $223,640.48

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, FuzeX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $223,640.48 and $60.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FuzeX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00072714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00022470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00376742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $531.98 or 0.02931448 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FXT is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FuzeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FuzeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.