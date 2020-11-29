Fyooz (FYZ) Trading Down 29.6% This Week

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Fyooz token can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001864 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fyooz has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $223,136.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fyooz has traded down 29.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003304 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00028352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00165432 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.45 or 0.00299426 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.45 or 0.00920774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.00468339 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00165720 BTC.

About Fyooz

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,677 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io.

Buying and Selling Fyooz

