Gala Market Cap Tops $1.65 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last seven days, Gala has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $21,402.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00027946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00165764 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00300027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00921276 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.00470797 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00166315 BTC.

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games.

Gala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

