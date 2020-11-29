GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Hits $270,217.41

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. In the last week, GAMB has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $270,217.41 and approximately $7,947.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00072624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.56 or 0.00373401 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.75 or 0.02905879 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,249,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.