Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives $43.04 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,288. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Article: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.