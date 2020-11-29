Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Stock Position Raised by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,639,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties comprises about 18.8% of Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.71% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $60,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,365,000 after buying an additional 161,681 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 9,002,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,895 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.04.

GLPI traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $41.56. 402,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,288. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.82. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 69.77%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

