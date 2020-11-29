Garlicoin (GRLC) Trading Down 41.6% Over Last Week

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinFalcon and Nanex. Garlicoin has a market capitalization of $144,115.21 and approximately $20.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,156,706 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Trade Satoshi, Nanex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

