GateToken (GT) Achieves Market Cap of $34.46 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $34.46 million and approximately $14.02 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00002555 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00072406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00022448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00375876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $529.38 or 0.02924861 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,512,164 tokens. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

GateToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.