Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS GZTGF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.16. Gazit Globe has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $13.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates supermarket-anchored shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, and Europe. It owns and operates 103 properties covering an area of approximately 2.5 million square meters. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

