GCN Coin (GCN) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $35,810.62 and $3.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $50.98 and $32.15. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.20 or 0.00415628 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007475 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000538 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002712 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $24.43, $18.94, $13.77, $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $33.94, $24.68 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

