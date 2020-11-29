Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.97 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 29th. Geeq has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $165,936.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Geeq token can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,955,554 tokens. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io.

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

