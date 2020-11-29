Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $854,426.74 and $1.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00072059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.35 or 0.00372673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005535 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.29 or 0.02917845 BTC.

About Gene Source Code Chain

GENE is a token. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

