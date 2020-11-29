Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.36. 270,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

