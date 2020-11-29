GeoCoin (GEO) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $662,557.00 and approximately $1,472.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.03 or 0.00431539 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,088.43 or 1.00034237 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007472 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00019084 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

